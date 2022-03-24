CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A south Charlotte teacher is doing more than just teaching about the war in Ukraine.

“These are people that have lost everything,” said Stephen Hoff, a teacher at United Faith Christian Academy on Providence Road in south Charlotte.

Mr. Hoff doesn’t just teach history.

“It’s like 10 million people that are displaced,” says Hoff to his students in class referring to the Ukrainian people.

He makes it come to life.

“That’s what I’m doing in every class is trying to make it as real as I can for the kids,” said Hoff.

Hoff is asking his students what they can do to help the Ukrainian people.

“As soon as this happened, I really felt a personal tug at my heart,” said Jack Timchenko, 13, a 7th grader at the school.

His family is Ukrainian. His dad lived through the Soviet Union in the country of Georgia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine terrifies him.

“My instant thought, which kind of scared me, was I thought of the Nazi invasion,” said Timchenko.

He’s a world away from the war.

But he’s helping back home by making ribbons, flags, and painting the rock outside the school.

“We are all affected by this in our family,” said Timchenko.

Timchenko is also helping with Mr. Hoff’s new campaign “UF Cares” to raise money for Samaritan’s Purse efforts in Ukraine.

“It’s not just the food and water, it’s the medical,” said Hoff.

Mr. Hoff’s campaign has already raised $2,000 for Samaritan’s Purse, which has an emergency field hospital in Ukraine.

“I feel like we’re literally saving lives, so that’s why we’re doing it,” said Hoff.

With each donation and each symbol of support. they’re learning everyone can give in some way.

“I wanted other kids to feel like they could make a difference,” said Timchenko.

“This is really is kind of an on-going miraculous story,” said Hoff.