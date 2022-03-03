BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As the conflict in Ukraine escalates, Samaritan’s Purse announced it’s deploying an Emergency Field Hospital to the region to meet the critical medical needs.

Disaster response specialists have been on the ground in Poland, Romania, and Moldova since last week conducting rapid needs assessments and preparing a strategic response, organizers said.

On Friday, the international Christian relief organization said it will airlift an Emergency Field Hospital and a team of disaster response specialists — including doctors, nurses, and additional support staff — to Poland on its DC-8 aircraft.

The field hospital will then be transported to Ukraine where it will provide specialized trauma care to people impacted by the conflict. This unit will have the capacity to treat more than 100 patients each day, and it will be made up of 30 in-patient beds, an operating room, and an Intensive Care Unit, Samaritan’s Purse said.

Organizers said a 747 cargo plane will depart next week, carrying additional components of the Emergency Field Hospital and the equipment to establish two additional medical clinics.

These clinics will be deployed to areas receiving an influx of refugees. Assessment teams continue to work to identify the most strategic locations for these units. These health clinics will equip Samaritan’s Purse medical staff to meet minor trauma needs and provide general medical care for some 200 patients each day.