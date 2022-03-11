CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One local liquor store is taking ‘shots’ at Russia.

Lake Wylie Liquor Store in Clover refuses to sell Russian vodka, in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

But, instead of pouring it out, they’re using that alcohol for target practice.

A video that the store posted to its Facebook page Thursday already has more than 1.5K views.

It shows a group of people taking Russian vodka shots, but not the kind you usually associate with alcohol.

“We had a feeling people would like it,” said Lake Wylie Liquor Store Owner Matthew Mugavero. “This way, we can grab some attention.”

Lake Wylie Liquor Store is pulling the plug or, in this case, the trigger on Russian vodka sales in response to the ongoing war.

“We just knew once it started there was no way we’d feel right selling Russian vodka,” said Mugavero.

So, instead of pouring it down the drain, they’re shooting at it.

“It’s really sick what’s happening,” said Mugavero. “And we just aren’t going to sell it here. Even though I own it, it doesn’t matter– it’s gotta go. So, instead of dumping it, we thought we’d have a little fun with it and bring some customers out and shoot it.”

A lot of it.

“We had quite a bit,” Mugavero said. “That was about 55 bottles we had for the week.”

One of the guns used even has Ukrainian vodka in it.

“We actually have, for sale, an A-K 47 vodka that kind of triggered it,” said Mugavero. “It’s a model gun that looks like an A-K with Ukrainian vodka in it and a lightbulb went off and we said– ‘we’re gonna shoot it,’ and that’s it.”

“Instead of pouring it out and dumping, it, our customers loved it and they’re on board,” said Mugavero. “Everyone we asked is one-hundred percent in.”

The store is encouraging everyone to donate to Ukraine.

“A couple of people said, ‘you’re wasting it!'” said Mugavero. “But I say, ‘no, we aren’t wasting it. We are making a good point and drawing some awareness for folks to help with charities– whatever they can do.'”

Lake Wylie Liquor is biting the bullet and sticking to its guns on its decision to keep Russian vodka out of its current collection.

“Never again,” said Mugavero. “Until Vladie is gone, we aren’t touching it.”

The store is raising funds to help those in Ukraine and its Ukrainian vodka sales have about doubled.

Ten percent of all Ukrainian vodka sales are going toward the Ukrainian Red Cross. One person even donated $3,000 to the store to help.