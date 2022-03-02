(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Russian billionaire who owned a football club in the United Kingdom is selling the team and donating all of the proceeds to help victims in Ukraine.

Forbes reports that Roman Abramovich decided Wednesday to sell Chelsea FC after owning the club for nearly 20 years.

Abramovich said in a statement on the Chelsea FC website that he “will not be asking for any loans to be repaid” and is instructing the team “to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated.”

“This has never been about business nor money for me,” said Abramovich, “But about pure passion for the game and Club.”

The foundation set up will provide critical funding for Ukrainian victims, “as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.”

Forbes reports that Abramovich has poured $2 billion into the club during his ownership. He is worth $12.4 billion, down from $13.6 billion on Saturday. Abramovich purchased Chelsea FC in 2003 for $190 million and the team is estimated to be worth approximately $3 billion today.

Abramovich said the decision to sell the team was “incredibly difficult,” however pressure from the British government may have had a factor in the decision.

On Saturday, Abramovich had decided to transfer ownership of the team to the charitable foundation. This came as multiple members of British Parliament called for him to be sanctioned and at least one member to say that Abramovich “should no longer be able to own a [soccer] club in this country” during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Abramovich said that the sale of the team won’t be rushed and will “follow due process.”