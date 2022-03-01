CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday, people from several walks of life — retired military, local leaders, and even high school students — got the chance to gain insight from a man who knows a lot about what’s going on in a very important part of the world that is seeing devastation but resolve.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ben Hodges. “The Russians are going to be hitting civilian targets even more.”

Hodges’ military career took him to Iraq and Afghanistan. He now is with the Center for European Policy Analysis. He was in Charlotte to speak to the World Affairs Council of Charlotte and the North Carolina Zeitgeist Foundation on issues dealing directly with the war in Ukraine.

“After seeing President Zelenskyy’s courage and leadership, people are with them,” said Hodges.

Hodges has keen insight into the situation in Ukraine due to his current post. He also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the fighting started in the country’s capital of Kyiv.

“You could feel it in Kyiv, that there was some sort of ominous feel, but there was also some disbelief,” said Hodges. “People were still trying to live a normal life.”

As images continue to play out from Ukraine, Hodges said there are a couple of takeaways — first, that Russia’s military is not fully prepared for the fight; and second, that what’s happening in Ukraine could affect life here, at least in terms of the short-term effect on gas prices, if not more.