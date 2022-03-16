MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Veteran Isaac Vargas spent much of his life protecting everything the American flag represents. But lately, his mind has focused on the Ukraine flag.

“I wanted to show my support,” he told QC News.

Vargas picked up his tools to make a statement of liberty and peace. Outside his garage with the use of an extension cord, he extended an olive branch to the war-torn country.

Woodworking was his response to invasion that’s saddened and outraged people around the world.

“I think it’s realizing that democracy can be so fragile in some places… and that there’s some children and families that are sleeping in concrete bunkers,” says Vargas.

That feeling sparked him to make waves with his tools. With a little paint, he made something poignant—a wooden replica of the Ukraine flag.

“Looks amazing… it fits perfect right there,” he said, standing next to his creation.

Isaac served in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Afghanistan. That personal experience gives him extra empathy for Ukrainians.

“Being in the military for ten years, I know what it’s like to be in a war zone and the awful nature of it,” he explained.

He gave others the blueprint to make the waving wooden flag by posting a tutorial on YouTube.

“This flag is dedicated to the people of Ukraine May your home never die, your strength never waver,” he says in the video posted online. “And your flag never fail.”

“I was really blown away by the feedback I got… a lot of positive messages,” Vargas said of his tutorial.

As a content creator, Vargas frequently goes big with things like giant LED candy canes and other seasonal décor.

“Today I’m going to show you how to make a giant pumpkin made entirely out of Styrofoam blocks,” he said in another video posted last fall.

The Ukrainian flag has touched him in an expected way. One woman reached out, offering to pay him for a piece.

“Asked me if I could make her one,” says Vargas. “‘I’ll pay you.’ She told me about her family that got out of Ukraine and was able to get out. And I was like, you don’t need to pay me for that… I’ll make you one.”

Vargas gave the woman the flag last week. He described her reaction as grateful and emotional.

As the invasion continues, much of the world is united behind a foreign flag. Vargas hopes his piece, gives folks online, and in his neighborhood, a moment of pause.

“Well, I just don’t want them to continue in their little bubble and realize that there’s a world out there that’s hurting,” he says.