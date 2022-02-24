CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People in the Lowcountry went to bed Wednesday with the news that Russia had begun air assaults on key Ukrainian cities, and woke up to images of Russian tanks rolling in as Ukrainian people scrambled to take shelter in subway stations and World War II era bunkers.

As the situation has evolved, Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no signs of stopping, unaffected by deterrent and punitive sanctions levied by the United States and other NATO allies.

Now, Lowcountry politicians are expressing concern about the potential consequences — which could be catastrophic politically, economically, and in terms of human life– if Putin continues.

Russian armored vehicles are loaded onto railway platforms at a railway station in region not far from Russia-Ukraine border, in the Rostov-on-Don region, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” (AP Photo)

Debris from a home and a burned car in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia on Thursday unleashed a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian facilities across the country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A shelter construction covers the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Ukrainian authorities decided to use the deserted exclusion zone around the Chernobyl power plant to build a repository where Ukraine could store its nuclear waste for the next 100 years. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Police officers inspect area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The aftermath of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian military track burns at an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A Ukrainian soldier talks with her comrades sitting in a shelter at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R) has been outspoken about the situation, comparing Putin’s aspirations of expanding his empire to those of Adolf Hitler. Graham called for tougher sanctions, the targeting of Putin and other oligarchs, and additional aid to Ukraine.

Senator Tim Scott (R)said that his “heart and prayers are with the people of Ukraine,” and that American stands with them.

Representative Jim Clyburn (D) said that he unequivocally condemns “Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” saying “Putin alone is responsible for the death and suffering this war is bringing.”

Representative Nancy Mace (R) called Putin “totally unhinged.” She suggested partnering with allies to “isolate Russia’s oil and gas economy.” Mace blamed what she views as weakness within the Biden Administration for emboldening Putin, and urged the Biden Administration to take a tougher stance.

Mace’s competitors, Katie Arrington (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) also weighed in.

Arrington blamed Joe Biden and “weak boned ‘Republicans’ like Nancy Mace who voted to certify the election results” for Putin’s invasion of his sovereign neighbor.

Andrews blasted both Mace and Arrington “for their decisions to blame America for Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” saying Putin “is an authoritarian thug and is solely responsible.” She said this crisis should not be politicized, but that “our job now must be to protect freedom and democracy” by implementing “historic and overwhelming” consequences.

Governor Henry McMaster (R) said that he is “praying for the people of Ukraine during this dark hour” and that “Russia’s invasion of their sovereign nation must be met with a unified response from our nation and allies.”

Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham (D) said that a response from the international community should include “crippling sanctions and painful diplomatic repercussions,” noting that “we must be unified as a nation behind our Ukrainian brothers and sisters against Putin’s murderous regime.”