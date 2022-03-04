MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Thursday night that someone should “step up to the plate” and “take this guy out.”

Graham tweeted the remarks after appearing on Fox News.

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham tweeted. “You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”

He added that only the Russian people can fix the situation.

“Easy to say, hard to do,” he tweeted. “Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”

Graham said Wednesday he plans to propose a bill to address Russia‘s actions.