UZHHOROD, Ukraine (AP) – U.S. first lady Jill Biden has made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine.

She held a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with the nation’s first lady, Olena Zelenskyy, in a village school as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions. Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia.

Her visit follows recent stops in the war-torn country by other high-profile Americans, including U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Jill Biden traveled into Ukraine by vehicle from a Slovakian village on the border.