CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While attacks on Ukraine are taking place thousands of miles away. North Carolinians are already seeing economic fallout from tension in the East.

“I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump,” Pres. Joe Biden said.

As U.S. gas prices reach a seven-year high, overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine have escalated concerns.

“Unfortunately, the invasion of Ukraine is just already adding fuel to the fire of higher gas prices, unfortunately,” AAA director of public affairs Tiffany Wright said.

The U.S. is already seeing oil and wholesale gas prices increase as a direct result of Wednesday’s invasion.

“Don’t be surprised that when you go to bed tonight, that you see higher prices at the pump when you wake up and start your commute,” Wright said.

Russia is a major exporter of crude oil, second behind the U.S.

Former importer, export Tim Beck said about 595,000 barrels are shipped to the U.S. daily. Any sanctions on Russian oil would result in increased oil prices across the world.

“We have to negotiate somehow with the other countries to try to have them ramp up, especially Saudi Arabia. 595,000 barrels a day is a lot of barrels of oil that we have to somehow find or deal with,” Beck said.

During his address to the nation Thursday, Pres. Biden said his administration is closely monitoring the supply chain.

“We are actively working with countries around the world to elevate collective release from the strategic petroleum reserve from major energy-consuming countries. And the United States will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warn,” Biden said.

The national average cost of a gallon of gas is $3.50. Experts said those prices could increase to $4.00 per gallon within weeks.