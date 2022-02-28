CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The call to start banning Russian-produced liquor started over the weekend with North Carolina state senator Michael Garrett.

“What our idea is, is to ban sales which means you can’t purchase Russian liquor in the ABC store anymore,” said Garrett. “And the state would no longer purchase Russian liquor for sale in the ABC stores.”

The call was answered in Raleigh as Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 251 to review contracts and terminate agreements with Russian entities.

In a release, Cooper says, “This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression.”

North Carolina sells three vodkas that would be affected right away, Hammer & Sickle, Beluga, and Russian Standard.

Hours after Governor Cooper signed the order, ABC stores released a statement they would comply with the order, and they are looking at a full list of products to see if additional suspensions are needed.

“I think it’s important for our state to stand up and show what our values are,” added Garrett. “That we are committed to democratic government, international law, and humanity, and that we are resolutely opposed to authoritarianism.”