CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The FLIP Circus is crisscrossing the east coast as part of its first year as a traveling show. The new production comes from the Velasquez family, who have been a staple in the circus industry for more than 50 years.

Dozens of performers from across the world, including Italy, Mexico, and Ukraine, are united under the big top.

All performers are now in the Charlotte area to perform at Concord Mills from now through July 24. The Bingo Troupe is a team of five women from Ukraine performing dance and hula-hoop routines. Each of the women were able to escape Ukraine in March as a war in the country continued and Russian troops were attempting to take over.

Although they are now traveling with the FLIP Circus, which runs through November, they are still able to keep in contact with family and friends back home in Ukraine.

Traveling with the circus is nothing new for the group. It’s something they’ve been doing for the past five years across America. Of course this time brings new challenges with war continuing in the country. One of the performers is worried the rest of the world may soon forget about what war is doing to the people in Ukraine.

“Right now everybody is starting to be quiet about the situation and this is a big problem. War is still here and it’s not over. It’s really important that people don’t forget about this. At least you can post an Instagram about what is going on in Ukraine because there are a lot of bad things going on and people are starting to forget about it and take it like war is normal. This is not normal,” said Anastiia Savych.

Anyone can go support the team and the other performers at the circus. Shows run now through July 24. There is one show per weekday at 7:30 p.m. and three shows on both Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased online at FLIPCircus.Com or at the box office outside the tent.

The entire circus will pack up at the end of July and head to its next stop in Atlanta before heading back up the east coast this fall.