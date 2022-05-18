(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Boxes that contain little pieces of hope.

“The need is so great there. They were wrongfully attacked, driven from their homes. At this point in time, they have a great need,” said Orrs Baptist Church Pastor Daniel Wightman.

It’s been almost four months since Russia’s war in Ukraine erupted overseas. American leaders have sent billions of dollars in aid to the war-torn country, but Pastor Wightman says Ukrainians need more supplies.

His church decided to collect donations for the Ukraine war victims, specifically in the city of Zhytomyr. Wightman has completed more than a dozen missionary trips to the area, bringing gifts and supplies to orphanages and villages in need.

He says his ties to the people compelled him to help them in any way he could.

“As soon as I knew that it was going to start, I wanted to make sure the people we knew had the necessary supplies, so we started taking up for them right away sending even before Russia fully invaded.”

So far, the church has gathered hundreds of hygiene products like mini tubes of toothpaste, toothbrushes, wash cloths, and other items. They’ve even stockpiled hundreds of stuffed toys, in an attempt at giving the children a sense of normalcy.

Hailey Wright has been a member at Orrs Baptist for about a month now, she says it’s refreshing to see people still care about others, even when it’s not someone they know.

To help progress the initiative, she posted on Facebook asking the people of Chester to find it in their hearts to donate.

“If I were in their shoes as a single mother, I’d pray every day that someone would send that angel of help for me and my daughter,” Wright said.

Wightman says they plan to send the first round of boxes tomorrow, however, don’t hesitate to drop off more donations if you like. They are in need of personal hygiene products including towels, wash cloths and soap. Feminine care products are greatly needed as well.

But, if you don’t have the items, you are welcome to donate money to the cause to help ship the items and give money for people in Zhytomyr to buy food and other items they need.

For more information, contact Daniel Wightman at Orrsforzhytomyr@gmail.com.