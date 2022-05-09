CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man just returned from volunteering at a refugee camp outside Ukraine.

Ali Bahmanyar helped more than 100 refugees, all women and children, who left their husbands and sons back in Ukraine to fight Russia.

Bahmanyar brings smiles to those young and those a little older.

Hope is desperately needed for the Ukrainian people.

“You could see there was not much of a joy in their faces. You could see it, and your heart breaks when you see the families, the kids, their fathers not with them,” said Bahmanyar.

He knows the old adage: the way to their hearts is through their stomachs.

“Here’s Ali; he’s cooking for 120 persons,” a man says in one of Bahmanyar’s videos.

The Charlotte man raised money on his own and asked friends to donate for his birthday so that he could go volunteer at a refugee camp in Moldova, along the southern border of Ukraine, for two weeks recently.

“Mr. Ali prepared a dinner for all 110 refugees, and we are very thankful for him; God bless!” said a man in another of Bahmanyar’s videos posted to social media.

Bahmanyar used the money to buy food for refugees, and shoes for Ukrainian refugee children, along with towels and other supplies for volunteers and refugees.

He has experience as a chef, so he also did lots of cooking at the camp.

“I think one of the easiest ways to connect with people, especially the world that you cannot communicate the language, is through feeding them; you can pass the love through the food that you give to people,” said Bahmanyar.

He says the children are learning. There’s a school at the refugee camp, but the women are at a crossroads.

“The ones at the camp, they’re strictly staying over there because they have a safe place,” said Bahmanyar.

They have to decide whether to flee to another country and start over or wait and try to go back home when the war ends, whenever that is.

Bahmanyar left behind his salad recipe and the money to serve up his love through comfort food to those who really need it.

Bahmanyar raised thousands of dollars and is still working on fundraisers in Charlotte.

He says there are enough volunteers at the camps right now, so instead of going back to help, he’s going to try and join efforts to help refugees relocating to Charlotte.