CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s been 24 days since Russia attacked Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country and many are stuck not knowing what the next day will bring.

It’s not easy for Charlotte resident, Olga Nikolayenko. Most of her family and friends are still back in Ukraine.

“Every people we do somethings mall, we can change the world,” said Olga.

For most of the time, she’s surrounded by small, beautiful reminders of joy. She’s been a florist for 15 years and started arranging flowers years ago back in Ukraine.

“When you see the news, you try to see if someone lives there from my family, from my friends,” said Olga.

It’s hard to work knowing what’s happening in her hometown of Kyiv, where all her family and friends live. She and her husband, Nick, are making hourly phone calls.

“You keep calling family, ‘hey, how are you?’ For them, ‘yes I’m alive,’ or no the phone is offline,” said Nick.

Nick said eight years ago Russia invaded his hometown. He said, back then, it was a small part of the country that was at war. But now, it’s everywhere.

He still remembers when his friends died.

“Because the shell landed right in front of them, the couple, husband and wife got killed immediately,” said Nick.

So, the two decided to do something. Olga is making bouquets in Ukrainian colors and donating all the proceeds to refugees. She was hoping for a couple of orders but got so much more.

“I have people just send donations without any flowers needed,” said Olga.

Her wish is simple, to see her family again.

“I want to hug them, I want to be with them, just want to make sure that I will see them one day,” said Olga.

To purchase a bouquet, donate, or find out more information, click here.