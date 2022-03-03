CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On a beautiful evening at The Culture Shop in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood, workers are making charcuterie boards. But they’re doing it with a heavy heart.

“Upsetting, unfortunate, helpless, ” said owner, Catherine Devericks, as she thinks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Just be able to help slightly or as much as we can.”

Chef Alex Tyler also has a close tie to the European country.

“One of my really good friends, she’s actually one of my sister’s best friends, like since childhood and she’s actually from Ukraine,” adds Tyler. “And her family all lives there still and I can’t even imagine what it’s like to have family over there right now. She doesn’t get to talk to them that often because of cell service and whatnot. And her dad is in the military, and I know that is going to be really hard for her right now.”

So, Tyler and the staff came up with an idea. Make a sandwich called the Jersey Sloppy Joe double-decker. It’s roast beef, ham, Swiss, coleslaw dressing on toasted marble rye.

There is also a Kapusnyak Ukrainian Sauerkraut Soup to pair with it. Ten percent of each sale goes to the nonprofit, World Central Kitchen.

“We just thought it’s something small to contribute,” said Devericks. “There has been a lot of very nice reactions and positive reactions. So, we’re glad to be a part of that of course.”

World Central Kitchen sent Queen City News a letter thanking the establishment for helping. WCK has been all over the world helping in times of need, led by founder and well-known Chef Jose Andres.

Volunteers have been on the ground serving meals at eight border crossings between Ukraine and Poland. The group also does meal distribution and assists with deliveries to shelters and other refugee communities.

The goal on The Culture Shop’s Instagram page is set at $100,000. The hope is many in the community will share a meal with them and provide a meal for others in need.



“People don’t know how they can help, so this is definitely a way to do it and you can eat while you’re doing it too,” said Tyler.