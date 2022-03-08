(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Pres. Joe Biden announced Russian oil will be banned from U.S. ports.

“We are enforcing the most significant package of economic sanctions in history,” Pres. Biden said.

In a press conference at the White House Tuesday, Biden said his decision to cut ties with Russian oil does not go without cost to the American people.

Russia produces about 12% of the global oil supply. While it Is not the largest contributor, any sanctions preventing oil imports will impact prices across the globe.

“It’s hard to tell how quickly or what we are going to feel with this announce, when you look at the fact that we don’t get a whole lot of crude from Russia,” AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright said. I think it is all going to depend on how the oil market is going to react.”

Biden bans Russian oil, warns of ‘Putin price hike’

Industry experts said what happened days leading up to the invasion in Ukraine is a good indicator of what is to come.

16 days after the war started, the average price per gallon of gas increased by 75 cents.

“I know high gas prices are hurting working families and everyday people not only in North Carolina but across the country and across the world,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

North Carolina Gov Roy Cooper said he supports cutting off Russian supplies and encourages the president to increase domestic oil production.

“We are approaching record levels of oil and gas productions in the United States, and we are on track to set a record of oil production next year,” Pres. Biden said

In an effort to prevent shortage, Biden says his administration is working with allies to release 60 million barrels from join-oil reserves.

“To the oil and gas companies and to the finance firms that back them. We understand the war against the people of Ukraine is causing prices to rise, but it’s no excuse to exercise excessive price increase or padding profits or any type of efforts to exploit this situation,” Biden said.