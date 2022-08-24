CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In six months, a lot can change.

For Oleksandra Ustinova, the change has been profound in ways many people can’t imagine.

“Everything is very different from what we have in Ukraine,” she said.

Ustinova is from Ukraine and grew up in Kyiv. Her family and many friends are still in the country, but Ustinova recently sought refugee status in the United States.

For the last two months, she’s been living in Charlotte.

“For most Ukrainians, the most tragic day was February 24th,” she said. “I woke up at 5 a.m. because I heard the sounds of explosions. It was really scary, and like many others, I couldn’t believe it at first. The first two months were really scary.”

She said the effort to get out was a daily task. Tickets to get out of Ukraine would often sell out in less than a minute, and the trip to the United States took three days.

In North Carolina, life is different.

It may be quieter, but she said she cannot and does not want to escape the images coming out of her home country daily.

“It’s really painful for me to see the news everyday because I still have my family there, my friends there, and my hometown. Sometimes I really just want to cry,” she said.

Ustinova noted the continued attacks in the southern part of Ukraine.

“People, sadly, are getting used to the sounds of explosions and air sirens,” she said. “The scariest thing is that schools start back on September 1st, and little children have to risk their lives to go to school.”

Ustinova’s immediate future includes life in the United States, including plans to go to college.

“I really do hope the war is a temporary situation and that it ends soon, but I really have a desire to establish my life here. It’s a whole new chapter,” she said.

Plans include a possible return to Ukraine.

While she is not physically there, her heart is. She said she talks with her parents daily and will keep an eye on where she calls home as the war continues.