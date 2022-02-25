Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
45°
Charlotte
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
Press Releases
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
Black History Month
Daily Business Report
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Veterans Voices
Year In Review 2021
QC Checklist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
The Ski Report
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Gutsy Play of the Game
Black and Blue Kickoff
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
China 2022
NASCAR
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Knights
MLB
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Ukraine Crisis
Zelensky warns Russia will ‘assault’ Kyiv
Top Ukraine Crisis Headlines
Huntersville woman’s family endures Russian invasion
Ukraine: Soldier blew himself up to halt Russia
NATO activates response force
Putin calls on Ukraine military to overthrow government
How to verify charities’ claims of helping Ukraine
Ministry tells Kyiv residents to use Molotov cocktails
More Ukraine Crisis
Ukrainian guards to Russian warship: ‘Go f— yourself’
Russia takes Chernobyl nuclear site, raises concerns
Photos: Russian troops advance on Kyiv
Tom Rice: Russia wouldn’t invade if Trump was president
Life in the war zone
Russia pushes invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian …
White House spokesperson: Trump, Putin ‘pigs’
World News
India walks tightrope over calls for ally Russia’s …
Afghan students return to Kabul U, but with restrictions
BA cancels short-haul Heathrow flights amid technical …
Russian troops press on Kyiv; Ukraine president to …
Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger …
China is Russia’s best hope to blunt sanctions, but …
Live updates: Russian official shrugs off Western …
Zelensky warns Russia will ‘assault’ Kyiv
View All World News
National News
Alaska school officials apologize for behaviors at …
Scott Peterson juror denies bias during 2004 trial
Judge limits inquiry into juror at Ghislaine Maxwell …
Judge dismisses charges against 2 in 1990s child …
Feds sue Pennsylvania court system over bans on opioid …
Historic court pick brings rare criminal defense …
View All National News
Crime and Public Safety
Jury finds suspect guilty in shooting death of 18veno
CMPD: Teenager sexually assaulted at Harris Teeter
3rd arrest in killing of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star’s …
NC to receive $750M in opioid settlement
4 teens arrested in Florida for Hickory carjacking
Police: Woman tried to abduct girl from Virginia …
View All Crime and Public Safety
Local News
Jury finds suspect guilty in shooting death of 18veno
Upcoming Special: What it’s like to be a Black man …
CLT’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled
Paycheck problems for Gaston Co. Schools staff
PD: Charlotte woman with early-onset dementia missing
Meck County mask mandate lifting Saturday
View All Local News
Trending Stories
CMPD: Teenager sexually assaulted at Harris Teeter
Paycheck problems for Gaston Co. Schools staff
Meck County deputy shot 5 times in upper, lower body
Meck County mask mandate lifting Saturday
Fmr. American Idol contestant to remain behind bars
3rd arrest in killing of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star’s …
CLT’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled
Teen accused of killing grandfather in NW CLT
Teaching children about firearms and how to use them …
Judge dismisses charges against 2 in 1990s child …