(STORYFUL) – Locals in southern Russia expressed mixed reactions to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.

Footage captured by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) shows residents being interviewed in Rostov-on-Don, a port city in the south of Russia, on Thursday.

When asked about the invasion, some called it “very bad” and wished death to Putin “very soon,” while others said they supported Putin as he was their president, according to a translation provided by RFE/RL.

“Since we were forced [into the conflict], I support my president to do the right thing,” one woman said, according to the translation.