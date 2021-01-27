Police raid Russian opposition leader’s apartment, offices

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2021, file photo, Alexei Navalny is surrounded by journalists inside the plane prior to his flight to Moscow in the Airport Berlin Brandenburg (BER) in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, Germany. Allies of Navalny are calling for new protests next weekend to demand his release, following a wave of demonstrations across the country Saturday, Jan. 23, that brought out tens of thousands in a defiant challenge to President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Police are searching the Moscow apartment of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another apartment where his wife is living and two offices of his anti-corruption organization.

Navalny’s aides reported the Wednesday raids on social media.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been arrested.

The searches come amid rising international tensions over Navalny. He was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he has blamed on the Kremlin. The Russian government denies involvement in the poisoning.

Demonstrations demanding his release were held nationwide in Russia last weekend. His supporters have called for more to be held on Sunday.