CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are speaking out against Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, calling for harsh sanctions and severe consequences. The majority of these lawmakers want Russia to be hurt financially, but they don’t want American lives to be put on the line to defend Ukraine.

Democratic North Carolina Congresswoman Kathy Manning, who represents District 6, tweeted: “Vladimir Putin has chosen to launch an unprovoked and illegal military assault against the people of Ukraine. I am confident that the United States and our allies will unite and respond with crippling sanctions to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.”

Manning says the U.S. and our allies must be determined to punish this immensely destructive attack on Ukraine, democracy, and global peace and security.

Republicans criticized President Biden for not acting quick enough. Congressman Ralph Norman, who represents South Carolina’s 5th District, says these sanctions should’ve been put in place right when Russian aggression started.

“The sanctions and the firm consequences should’ve [been] on the table long before now. Not this is after the fact. It’s like being in the mid-air and running out of gas and oil in your airplane at the same time, you’re going down, and Ukraine is going down,” Norman said. “Vladimir Putin is a colonel in the KGB, he’s a thug. And he is smart enough to realize that America is weak. Those words, he said, I think he leaves the door open for nuclear war, he leaves the door open for aggression against any country that comes in whether it’s the United States or any allies.”

On Thursday, President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia by blocking assets of four large banks, imposing export controls, and sanctioning Russian oligarchs. The harshest sanction has yet to be taken though, which is cutting Russia out of the SWIFT Banking System. Reports say SWIFT accounts for 40% of sales in Russia’s economy, but if Russia is cut out it would put many European countries at a disadvantage since they rely on Russia for oil and energy.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted out his criticism of Biden, and his actions.

“The Biden Administration continues to misread the moment. We should not be seeking permission from allies to go after Putin and his cronies. We should move ahead forcefully against Putin, a war criminal, and demand our allies join us!” Graham wrote on Twitter.