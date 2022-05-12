WEST YORKSHIRE, England (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three judges in England have ruled that calling a man ‘bald’ in the workplace is grounds for sexual harassment claims.

UK news broadcaster Sky News reports that Tony Finn successfully sued his West Yorkshire employer British Bung Company, where he was employed for 24 years before being fired in May 2021. He was ruled in favor of a sexual harassment claim, a claim of unfair dismissal, and a claim of wrongful dismissal. He was ruled against in a claim of age discrimination.

Finn claimed sexual harassment over comments made about his bald head, including being called a “bald c***” by a supervisor. He argued that the supervisor, 30 years his junior, left him fearing for his safety.

Finn’s company fired him for misconduct after he wrote a statement about the incident along with his police officer son on official police stationary and handed it to his bosses. The company claims that Finn was trying to intimidate them.

Sky News said the three-judge employment tribunal found the bald comments “inherently related to sex” and decided that it was not just an insult, but “amounted to harassment.”

“The tribunal, therefore, determines that by referring to the claimant as a ‘bald c***’, Mr King’s [the supervisor] conduct was unwanted, it was a violation of the claimant’s dignity, it created an intimidating environment for him, it was done for that purpose, and it related to the claimant’s sex.”

The tribunal cited another case where a man sexually harassed a woman by commenting on her breast size and that while the person on the receiving end of a breast size comment would likely be a female, a person on the receiving end of a bald comment would likely be a male, and it makes the cases the same.