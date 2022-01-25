‘I’m afraid because a lot of people in my country will die’: Ukrainians in Carolinas fear Russian Invasion

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tensions continue to rise in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine. After months of diplomatic talks, United States military leaders are telling thousands of American troops to get ready for possible deployment to Europe.

If Russia invades Ukraine, President Biden and other US diplomatic leaders have warned consequences for Russia.

There are thousands of Ukrainians in the Carolinas and many Americans live in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the collapse of the Soviet Union was one of the worst things to happen to Russia.

Ukraine was one of the largest countries part of the Soviet Union until 1991. Ukraine now operates as a democracy, but Putin wants Ukraine under his Russian regime. Putin tried to invade Ukraine back in 2014, but the Ukrainian military fought back.

Oleh Wolowyna is a member of the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina and is a Fellow for UNC-Chapel Hill’s Center for Slavic, Eurasian, and East European Studies. Wolowyna says all Americans should be concerned about what’s happening in Ukraine.

“[Putin] wants Russia to be an empire and power again, like during the Soviet Union, and he wants to destroy the democratic system in Western Europe and in the United States, all over the world,” Wolowyna said. “This is a danger not only to Ukraine, this is a danger for all of Europe and the United States. [Putin] wants to break the NATO alliance, the European Alliance.”

Right now, there are Russian troops at the Ukrainian border threatening to invade.

“There’s going to be a bloody guerilla war if Putin invades,” Wolowyna said. “His army is much stronger than the Ukrainian army. There’d be a lot of casualties.”

Wolowyna says sending American troops to block the Russian invasion would be a good step in sending a message to Putin about preserving all democracies across the world.

“I’m afraid because a lot of people in my country will die. That’s a fact. But number two, I am somewhat disappointed that the government of the United States, people in charge, don’t understand what’s at stake.”

Wolowyna says a lot of people in Ukraine are increasingly concerned about how the United States, NATO, and Russia are negotiating terms without Ukrainian officials at the table. Right now, Ukraine is not a part of NATO and Putin wants to keep the country off the current treaty.

“One thing that the Ukrainians are very upset about right now is that other countries are negotiating their fate,” Wolowyna said. “How would you like if somebody else decides what to do about your life? You have no say in that.”

Wolowyna hopes the US will impose economic sanctions on Russia to hit Putin’s pockets.

“We need to try to tell people what’s really happening and that’s part of our mission as American citizens,” Wolowyna said. “If there’s a danger to Ukraine, it’ll eventually be a danger to this country. Then it’s going to be a much higher price than if you try to react now.”

He says Ukrainians across the US have been holding rallies and talking to lawmakers hoping to explain what’s at stake and the impact it could have on the economy and democracy of the nation.

“If Russia starts a small war, chances are it’ll grow. Eventually, US soldiers will be involved in that war,” Wolowyna said. “So, they will have neighbors and family that die in that warlike what happened in Second World War.”

The Ukrainian Association of North Carolina is hosting a cultural event in Raleigh on Saturday, January 29. Organizers plan to talk about ways to support Ukraine during the event.