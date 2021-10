CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - As the online holiday shopping season approaches, the FBI is warning about an increase in cyberattacks.

Officials with the FBI say that hackers may target online shoppers with phishing scams as a way to steal financial information. Online retailers themselves may also be at risk.

Norton Security estimates there are 2,200 cyberattacks per day, meaning more than 800,000 people are hacked every year.

FBI officials continue to track thousands of existing and emerging cyber-crimes. The organization has an entire section of its website notifying users of the latest cyberattacks and cybercrimes.