RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - North Carolina is trying to preserve history with historical markers, but there is a problem. Right now, the state is not paying for the program.

The first historical marker in the state was installed in 1936. The metal design has stayed the same for decades, with the goal that most markers should last a lifetime. Accidents happen, and the statewide program is spending thousands of dollars every year to repair and replace historical markers.

North Carolina historical markers all look the same, with a metal frame/backing and a white painted background with black text. Every letter on historical signs is measured at three inches and gives a brief synopsis of a historical event.

"If you're at a stoplight you should be able to get a gist of what you're near,” said the Administrator for the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program, Ansley Wegner.