CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — $263 million dollars. That's how much money the Chester County School District is asking to borrow in order to build or renovate six new schools.

"Another key priority for me is that we have safe and secure facilities, as you all know we've had shootings and things across our country and its one thing that we hope and pray that we don't have in Chester County but again as superintendent I'll go ahead and tell you that our campuses are not 100% secure," says Chester County Schools Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton.