Fort Bragg 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers arrive in Poland

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, POLAND (WNCN) — Troops from Fort Bragg continue to arrive in Europe amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia. New photos showed paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in Poland on Sunday.

A post on Fort Bragg’s Facebook post said, “The 82nd Airborne Division continue to deploy into Europe to assure our NATO Allies. This demonstrates our solidarity with our Allies during this period of uncertainty.”

Courtesy: Staff Sgt. Angel D. Martinez

A force of 1,700 paratroopers from Fort Bragg also arrived in Poland on Friday with a smaller group of 300 with the XVIII Airborne Corps touching down in Germany on Saturday.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, has also arrived in Poland. Donahue was the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan on Aug. 30.

“The rapid deployment and arrival of this Corps within 24 hours upon notification, once again demonstrates our ability to deploy at a moment’s notice. Our Corps’ presence serves to bolster existing U.S. forces in Europe and demonstrates our commitment to our NATO Allies and Partners,” Capt. Matt Visser, spokesman for the XVIII Airborne Corps, said in a news release.