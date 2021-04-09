Events in the long life of Britain’s Prince Philip

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 1928 file photo, Romania’s King Michael, second left, with his mother, Princess Helene, enjoy a holiday at Mamaia, Romania. From left, Princess Fedora of Greece, King Michael, Princess Helene, Princess Irene of Greece, Princess Marguerite of Greece, Prince Philip of Greece and Prince Paul of Greece. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. (AP Photo/File)

LONDON (AP) — 1921: Prince Philip is born on the Greek island of Corfu, the only son of Prince Andrew, younger brother of the king of Greece. His mother is Princess Alice of Battenberg.

1922: The family relocates to France after Philip’s father is forced into exile. His uncle, the king, is forced to abdicate during general unrest.

1928: Philip moves to England to live with his Mountbatten relatives — his grandfather had changed the family name from Battenberg to Mountbatten amid anti-German sentiment during World War I.

1939: Philip joins the Royal Navy as a cadet as World War II looms. He later serves in the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean and the Pacific and is promoted several times. He rises to commander in 1952, but his naval career ends shortly after because of his royal duties.

1947: Philip’s engagement to Princess Elizabeth is announced in July. They marry in November at Westminster Abbey. He is made the Duke of Edinburgh on his wedding day.

1948: The couple’s first child, Prince Charles, is born. He becomes heir to the throne four years later.

1950: Princess Anne is born.

1952: Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, dies while she and Philip are in Africa and she becomes queen.

1956: Philip founds the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program, which expands to more than 100 countries. It challenges young people to a series of outdoor activities designed to improve team building and fitness skills.

1960: Prince Andrew is born.

1964: Prince Edward is born.

1982: Philip’s grandson Prince William is born to Charles and his wife Princess Diana. William becomes second in line to the throne after his father.

2009: Philip becomes the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

2011: At 90, Philip says he is “winding down” his workload. He receives successful emergency treatment for a blocked coronary artery.

2017: Philip announces that he will no longer carry out public engagements due to his advanced age.

2019: The 97-year-old Philip is in a serious car crash near the queen’s Sandringham estate. He is not hurt, but the driver of the other car suffers a broken wrist. Philip gives up his driver’s license.

2021, Feb. 16: Philip is admitted to a London hospital where he is treated for an infection, and later transferred to another where he undergoes a heart procedure. He spends a month in hospital before being discharged March 16.

2021, April 9: Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip dies peacefully at Windsor Castle.