Charlotte woman fled Ukraine in 2016, now she’s worried for friends and family

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As tensions increase along the Russia Ukraine border, one Charlotte area woman said she’s worried about what might happen.

Sometimes, it feels surreal.

Picking up her little girl from school.

Or even teaching her the difference between ‘to,’ ‘two,’ and ‘too.’

“English is not my native language and language is a big deal in your life,” said Ana Terentieva.

For Ana, it’s moments like that where she is reminded that this is real, this is home now.

“I’ve had problems with my mental health, I have dreams when I came back and it’s a nightmare,” remembered Ana.

Ana is Ukrainian and lived along the Ukraine border, just 30 miles from Russia. Right where Russian troops are building up their forces.

“Of course, my heart is still there because I still lots of relatives and friends that I love, they’re in the Ukraine,” said Ana.

In 2016, she fled the country, not just for her, but for her daughter Marina.

“Some people will say to me that you’re traitors,” said Ana.

Though she was a lawyer in the Ukraine, Ana is a wedding photographer now. She said, as a lawyer, she was there to help with people’s problems. Now, she wants to be there for the happy moments in people’s lives.

“I hope that everything will be fine, but nobody knows. I think that nobody really knows,” said Ana.

She said, hope is what brought her to North Carolina and hope is what she’s giving to her little girl.