(WGHP) -- Have you ever been lying in the dentist's chair while someone in scrubs pokes at your teeth with a sharp metal instrument and thought, "How much do they get paid to do this?"

Well, over at FOX8, we've been wondering the same thing, so we decided to head over to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for answers. Here's what we found after going over the 40 highest-paying jobs in NC.