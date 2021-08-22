American Airlines ready to deploy 3 planes to assist U.S. Afghan withdrawal

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – American Airlines said it’s ready to deploy three aircraft beginning on Monday to assist with the ongoing U.S. Military withdrawal efforts in Afghanistan.

AA said Sunday they were notified by the U.S. Department of Defense that it had activated Stage 1 of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF). The Pentagon made the announcement on Sunday regarding the emergency order.

“American will be ready to deploy three widebody aircraft to military bases and other secure transit points on the Arabian Peninsula and in Europe to assist with the emergency evacuation of U.S. citizens and refugees coming from Kabul, Afghanistan,” AA said in a Sunday statement released to media outlets.

“American will work to minimize the impact to customers as the airline temporarily removes these aircraft from our operation. The airline appreciates customers’ patience and understanding as it works to accommodate flights,” AA said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin activated the initial stage asking for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the Department does not anticipate a major impact to commercial flights from this activation.

According to Kirby, those aircraft will not fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. They will be used to move passengers from way stations once they leave Kabul, allowing the U.S. military to focus on the Afghanistan portion of the evacuation.

“The threat is real, it is acute, it is persistent and something we’re focused with every tool in our arsenal,” said President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.