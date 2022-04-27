TOULON, France (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A French nun is now considered the world’s oldest living person, the world’s oldest living Catholic nun, and the world’s oldest COVID-19 survivor.

Sister André

After the recent death of the previous record-holder, Kane Tanaka from Japan at the age of 119, Sister André took the crown in the Guinness Book of World Records in April at the age of 118. She is the record holder for the oldest female living person and the overall oldest person living. She is also the oldest living Catholic nun.

Born Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, Sister André joined a convent in 1944. In her earlier years, she worked as a teacher, a governess, and looked after children during World War II. She spent 28 years working with orphans and elderly people at a hospital in Vichy, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes.

Now a resident of a retirement home in Toulon, Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region, France, Sister André recently received a letter from Pope Francis and became an honorary citizen in Toulon in 2019.

Not just surviving two World Wars and the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, Sister André also survived COVID-19. She is the oldest COVID-19 survivor.

She tested positive for coronavirus on January 16, 2021, and was quickly isolated in her retirement home to stop the virus from spreading. After three weeks, Sister André managed to beat the virus and defy the odds with no symptoms or side effects other than feeling tired. She then celebrated her 117th birthday.

Despite being partially deaf and using a wheelchair full time, Sister André keeps a busy schedule.

“They get me up at 7 a.m., they give me my breakfast, then they put me at my desk where I stay busy with little things.”

Sister André attributes her longevity to keeping her mind active, plus her love of chocolate (her “guilty pleasure”) and a glass of wine every day.

“Her glass of wine maintains her and which is perhaps her longevity secret. I don’t know – I don’t encourage people to drink a glass of wine everyday!” said a staff member from Sister André’s care home.