(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 103-year-old Swedish woman became the oldest person ever to parachute out of a plane back in May.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson jumped with parachute expert Joackim Johansson on May 29 in Motala, Sweden.

(Source: Guinness Book of World Records)

A mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, this wasn’t Larsson’s first foray into sky sports. Before she turned 90, she discovered parachuting and skydiving. On her 90th birthday, she paraglided for the first time.

She first started parachuting back in 2020. Her family stood by in support as she made the jump.

“It’s nice that it’s starting to get warmer outside,” Larsson said to her granddaughter before the attempt.

Larsson was born in 1918 and still lives in the countryside outside of Mjölby with five children, 19 grandchildren, and about 30 great-grandchildren. While not spending time with family or friends, she solves crossword puzzles and sings in a local choir.

“You get new strength when summer comes. It will be exciting, of course, and I have no regrets! My daughter Ulla has bought me a pair of nice sneakers to use during the attempt,” said Larsson.