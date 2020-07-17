Working parents struggle with plans for remote education

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents are scrambling to find ways to help their children learn next year while keeping their jobs.

CMS will allow students back in the classroom for the first two weeks then it’s all remote from there.

There won’t be much in-person instruction here in Cabarrus County schools this fall and in Charlotte-Mecklenburg after the first two weeks students will be learning from home indefinitely leaving working parents with nowhere to turn.

“It’s a nightmare. They’re just leaving us no options at all,” mom Betsy Neumann said.

Neumann’s son is a second grader. She can’t leave him home alone while she and her husband are at work.

“Neither one of us me or my husband can work from home, he’s a truck driver and I’m a receptionist there’s not going to be any possible way of working from home,” Neumann said,

Charlotte Mecklenburg schools announced there will be no in-person learning after the first two weeks of school. It will be all remote learning indefinitely by August 31.

“The oldest one, he has basically said ‘if I have to do my tenth-grade year online I’m not going to do it’. He had trouble following it. He didn’t like the system. He needs in-person instruction.”

Cabarrus County schools are doing one day a week of in-person learning and the other days will be remote for students.

Katie Pierce’s 13-year old son Andrew goes to Harris Road Middle School.

“It is challenging. So we started to talk about how do we find some other resources as a pool of us to make it a better year?”

Pierce is getting together with a group of moms in her neighborhood with students in middle school to hire an educator to help keep their students on track with virtual learning.

“It’s been nice to see we’re not alone in this by any stretch we’re just trying to find a solution that would suit as best we could for our families.”

Pierce is hoping other parents will be able to pool their resources and hire educators who may have lost their jobs or those who may need some extra income.

FOX 46 reached out to CMS and Cabarrus County schools about how they’re providing internet access and computers for students who don’t have those resources, but they did not get back with an answer.