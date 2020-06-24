Worker dies while fixing power pole in NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person has died while Duke Energy crews were working on a power pole early Wednesday morning from a crash in northwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred around 5:34 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 on N Hoskins Road near Beatties Ford.

A worker with Duke Energy was at the scene on the power pole when suddenly the person fell from the pole and the area caught fire, a crew with FOX 46 witnessed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and OSHA have been called to the scene.

Hundreds of people in the area are currently without power. Estimated time of restoration is 10 a.m.