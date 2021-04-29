Work continues on Colonial Pipeline following leak; FOX 46 first TV station allowed in with cameras

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The amount of work continuing at the Colonial Pipeline site in Huntersville continues, but most of it is happening underground.

FOX46 was given an updated tour which allowed camera access on Thursday. The station had previously been given a tour in January, where cameras weren’t allowed.

At the site, FOX46 reporter Derek Dellinger and Chief Legal Correspondent Seema Iyer were shown the progress at the site. In January, much of the site was still muddy and filled with dirt. That dirt has since been re-seeded with grass, which dominates the landscape above ground.

Below ground, though, the work continues. Colonial Pipeline said Thursday that they have recovered more than 1,000,000 gallons from the site of the leak, off Huntersville-Concord Road. The latest estimate was that there was 1,200,000 gallons that had leaked out, but a recent report indicated that there was more gasoline found at a deeper spot than anticipated, and is leading to an adjustment upward in the total amount that has yet to be determined, according to Colonial officials.

The leak was initially discovered back in August after two teens who were riding an ATV out near the Oelher Nature Preserve noticed the smell of gas.

Out at the site, there continues to be monitoring of the area, and recovery of gasoline. Colonial officials noted they’re seeing around 3,000 gallons a day of gasoline continue to be pumped out from underneath the ground.

While this happens, people who live near the site of the leak have noted continued issues with traffic, transparency, and noise.

“We hear the birds and the squirrels, and we hear the chugging,” said Shannon Ward in an interview last week with FOX46.

Ward is among several that have lived in the neighborhood who said they have wanted more answers from the beginning on the extent of the issues related to the leak.

“I believe Colonial is building more billionaires than good pipelines,” she said.

Colonial did acknowledge they have purchased homes and properties near the site of the leak and said they plan to use that for construction or workspace during the extent of the cleanup, which they said could take years to complete.

Earlier this week, Colonial submitted a revised site assessment to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, addressing issues the state said they wanted fixed or otherwise taken care of. NCDEQ said they have received the assessment, which is more than 1,000 pages, and are currently reviewing it, and have not yet made it publicly available.

As for legal action against Colonial Pipeline, Ms. Kolar was aware, as is FOX46, of the budding list of plaintiffs. While no legal action has been filed, lawyers representing the potential plaintiffs are deep within the investigation phase to determine the strength and strategy of an environmental lawsuit.

According to Seema Iyer, one of Ms. Kolar’s troubling responses was Colonial’s inability to pinpoint the time when the leak first erupted. She said “days or weeks” which, according to Iyer, is a world of difference.

North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality has yet to fine Colonial Pipeline. They tell us “DEQ will pursue appropriate enforcement actions based on the continuing investigation and remediation activities, and will make those actions public at the appropriate time.”