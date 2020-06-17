Wondering what it’s like to get tested for COVID-19? Here’s what happens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Drive-thru testing is ramping up as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in North Carolina.

FOX 46’s Matt Grant went through the testing process Tuesday. He says it’s a quick process, but not painless.

Insurance will cover the test for many, but there is a $50 price tag for the anti-body test to see if you’ve ever had COVID-19. After waiting 45 minutes, it was time for the nasal swab.

More than half a million people in North Carolina have taken similar tests so far. Nearly 46,000 have tested positive for the virus, but it’s unknown how many of those cases are still active. In North Carolina, the death toll has now topped more than 1,100.

“That was unpleasant. It didn’t really hurt so much as it was really, really uncomfortable you can tell my eyes are watering it was very unpleasant, it was uncomfortable but it’s necessary and important.”

Next up was the antibody test, which is not FDA approved. After a painless finger prick, it was another twenty minute wait.

“Negative.”

The results of the nasal swab can take up to three days, but the FDA notes that there are currently no COVID-19 tests that have received clearance or approval.

“The most accurate collection method has been shown to be nasopharyngeal. However, nasal swabs are recommended by CDC as acceptable alternatives for testing. The CDC recommendation and our own authorizations are based on studies that have shown relatively comparable performance,” the FDA said in a statement to FOX 46.

