Women say they’re scared to leave their home after thousands of videos talking about sexual assault are posted on Tik Tok

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A disturbing trending topic about a national rape day on TikTok has plenty of women scared. It also has thousands of users ready to take matters into their own hands.

An expert says the urban legend may have started in Turkey, but it’s a very real threat as the day approaches.

The disturbing fact is that in the last two days it’s not only TikTok but there have also been mentions on Twitter and Facebook.

A professor we spoke with says once something like this is viral, the truth doesn’t matter.

The fear with this, it’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month. A time to raise awareness and stop these types of crimes.

Thousands of posts have been shared on Tik Tok, all a response to a call for April 24th to be National Rape Day.

“I couldn’t find any evidence that the original post was real that there was any truth behind it, but that’s the magic of the internet,” said Darren Linville, an associate professor in the department of communications at Clemson University. “You know truth doesn’t matter.”

It also means once it’s on the internet, the rumor takes on a life of its own. This trending topic is especially disturbing because April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and users of the platform say there have been some strong women sharing their stories.

“Women talking more about their sexual assaults and their experience with rape and for that to be the reaction of people,” added UNC Charlotte student, Serena Kamden.

The rumor of the post may have started in Turkey, migrated to the U.K. and is now in the U.S.

The reality, many women on and off the app are scared about becoming a victim of a crime on April 24th.

“It’s really scary being a female,” said Kiana Whitley, a TikTok user. “Like do I need to stay home? It’s scary for that reason.”

“It just breaks my heart obviously for everyone who is involved because it’s just messed up,” said Cassidy Bonar, as she heard about the rumor.

“I’m going to be afraid to leave my house that day probably and it’s like one of my friend’s birthdays,” says Joy Self, as she attended Bible study. “We want to go hang out.”

That’s where the Tik Tok users say they have come to the rescue. Many men and women posting they will be on the lookout for anything bad happening.

The hope is there will be no violence on April 24th, just more awareness.

“If there is any silver lining to a story like this is that we’re talking about it,” says Linville. “And that we are talking about it seriously.”

Many we spoke with say they have already been aware of their surroundings. All say they will be even more so come April 24th.