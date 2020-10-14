Women join forces, call for longer restraining orders after dealing with stalking, harassment

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A second woman is now claiming the law favors perpetrators more than victims when it comes to restraining orders.

“Sometimes I think there is no justice in the justice system for victims,” said domestic violence survivor, Audra Toussaint.

A Union County woman echoed the same sentiment to FOX 46, “These laws are in place and they’re protecting him and they’re not protecting me,” said Maddy Muhlsteff.

While the two women live different nightmares, they’re hoping their stories will spark change in the same way; they want longer restraining orders against their perpetrators.

“So no matter what, every two years I have to go back and file for a renewal of my restraining order,” Toussaint said. “I have to go to court, and sit in a courtroom with him, if he shows up, and tell the judge why I deserve to keep my renewal.”

Toussaint believes the wheels of justice move too slow for victims.

“He has spent two or three days in jail each time he gets arrested,” Toussaint said. “The longest stint he did was 14 days.”

She says her abuse has violated her restraining order so many times, she now has a safe room that’s equipped with a remote to set off the alarm, and a cell phone that’s always charged.

“There are times that I’m tired if ‘it,’” she said. “I’m tired of living my life with a safe room in my house, with a Taser and pepper spray on my nightstand at all times,” she continued, “I’m tired of being worried of waking up in the middle of the night and thinking, ‘did I forget to set the alarm?’”

She has a storage bin filled with documentation of the harassment, dating back to 2014.

Toussaint wants a lifetime restraining order, but says it’s not an option for her right now.

She explained, “Give the judge the power to make the right decision, because right now I can go in front of a judge I’ve been before many, many other times,” she continued, “and they know that I should have a lifetime restraining order, but they don’t have the power to give it to me.”

She says she and her daughter have a wonderful life, and wonders how much better it could be absent of fear.

“If I stop being vigilant, that’s when he might get his moment,” she said, “and it’ll happen so fast that I won’t have any way to recover from it.”

Toussaint requested FOX 46 not name her perpetrator. She says he turned down a plea deal today for his latest offense, and they’ll likely go to trial next year.

