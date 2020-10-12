Women barrels through Charlotte golf course, crashes into pond

A woman plowed through the Carmel Country Club golf course Friday evening, going in and out of greens and bunkers before crashing into a pond.

John Tibe, a golfer at the club said he turned around to see the woman in a car barreling toward him.

“All of a sudden, we just heard this bang and out of nowhere this car is driving, going crazy on a golf course,” Tibe said. “Next thing I know, I turn around and I start videoing and she jumps the bunker, goes across the green, goes straight into the pond.”

Tibe’s video shows the car going airborne before plunging into the pond next to the 16th green.

According to people who saw it happen, one of the stunned golfers jumped in to the water to pull the woman to safety. Medic came and took the woman to Atrium Health in Pineville.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

No additional information on the woman’s condition or what caused the incident have been released at this time.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the incident is under investigation as an injury to property criminal case.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE