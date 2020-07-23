Woman’s remains found shallow grave in SC, husband considered person of interest

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after remains were found in Cherokee County on Sunday.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said he is investigating the death of a woman found in a Gaffney field Sunday afternoon.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the remains in a shallow grave in a corn field near the end of Concord Heights at about 2 p.m. while searching for a woman who had been reported missing by family members, the coroner said.

While no arrests have been made, Sheriff Steve Mueller told 7 News Monday the woman’s husband has been taken into custody as a person of interest. He was taken into custody in Alabama.

An autopsy will be performed in order to confirm identity and the cause of death. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral