Woman’s remains found shallow grave in SC, husband considered person of interest

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after remains were found in Cherokee County on Sunday.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said he is investigating the death of a woman found in a Gaffney field Sunday afternoon.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the remains in a shallow grave in a corn field near the end of Concord Heights at about 2 p.m. while searching for a woman who had been reported missing by family members, the coroner said.

While no arrests have been made, Sheriff Steve Mueller told 7 News Monday the woman’s husband has been taken into custody as a person of interest. He was taken into custody in Alabama.

An autopsy will be performed in order to confirm identity and the cause of death. Check back for updates.