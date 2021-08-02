Woman warning others after pet cat attacked by bobcat in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A Charlotte woman is urging pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals.

Over the weekend, her cat, Bozzie, was attacked by a bobcat at her home.

“He has a feeding tube in right now. Because his jaw was dislocated. They had to reset it. He’s not able to move it as much,” said Megan Gregory.

Gregory says she let Bozzie out of the house for a few minutes. Then her mom noticed an animal stalking her cat.

Knowing that something didn’t feel right, her mom ran down the hill and found the bobcat had nearly killed Bozzie.

“She just started screaming at the animal, ‘leave him alone,’ and he dropped the cat and ran off. I guess she scared him off,” Gregory said.

They immediately rushed Bozzie to CARE animal hospital. It took more than 24 hours until they were able to bring him home.

Aside from the dislocated jaw, Bozzie also has inner ear damage. He also has damage to his right eye.

Gregory says doctors at CARE told her they’ve seen other attacks from bobcats recently. She believes nearby construction has driven the animals into other territories.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, bobcats are found in every region of the state.

“I really want people to not have to go through this,” Gregory said.

“He’s got a long road to recovery. We spent a lot of money. But he’s worth it. And I think a lot of people probably think their pets are worth it too.”