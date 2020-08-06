Woman who sparked protests at Gastonia ice cream shop arrested for a second time

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The woman at the center of unrest in Gastonia went back to jail after first being arrested a couple of weeks ago behind protests at an ice cream shop.

Lydia Robinson became known for her first arrest after trespassing at Tony’s Ice Cream. She says an employee there was rude to her for wearing a Black Lives Matter pin on her shirt, which led to people protesting outside of the shop.

Robinson says the videos floating social media aren’t a good representation of who she is. She says she just wants equal treatment for all people.

“If my black voice is too loud for you, I apologize. I’ll tone it down just a little bit but I want you to understand my message and hear my message,” said Robinson. “If you can’t take my loud voice, I apologize,” she said.

Robinson was headed to the Gaston County Courthouse this week to show a judge a message she received which concerned her. She says instead she left in handcuffs for contempt of court.

“The facts are that I went there because I was threatened and then I was threatened by a magistrate of the court who told me… you’re the instigator from Tony’s that came here to start stuff,” she said.

FOX 46 reached out to the Magistrate’s Office for details on the arrest and haven’t heard back. Robinson says she was arrested for having a cell phone inside of the judge’s office.

“The magistrate sure enough gave me a thirty day sentence for contempt of court,” said Robinson.

Robinson is out on bond and says she wants her name cleared in the town she grew up in.

“If we look at any other civil rights leaders in history.. they were seen the same day. They were on FBI watch lists,” she said.

Robinson is not allowed back on courthouse or jail property unless she is handling court business.

