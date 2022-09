HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island.

According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at approximately 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90.

The woman was transported to Savannah by a Fire Rescue medic unit. Fire officials say other individuals nearby felt the strike but did not require transport.