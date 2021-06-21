Woman shot in face by man during Lincolnton road rage incident

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been charged after shooting a woman in a road rage incident that took place on Father’s Day, Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives say.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to an incident on Highway 321 near the Lincoln-Gaston County Line where two vehicles were pulled over on the shoulder of the road.

Two occupants of the vehicles got into an altercation on the highway when one driver, Londen David Feldman II of Hickory, shot into the other car, striking 43-year-old Angela Mischelle Duncan of Gastonia in the face.

The car driven by Feldman was also occupied by 19-year-old Kara Lynn Parsley as a passanger.

Deputies seized two firearms from the vehicle and one was also seized from Duncan’s car.

Duncan was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center for treatement.

Feldman was charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

He was ordered to be held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond. Parsley was not charged.