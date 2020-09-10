Woman shot at on Brookshire Boulevard, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police say shots were fired at a woman who was driving in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect shot at the woman who was driving a sedan on I-85 south, getting off at Brookshire.

The suspect is described male in a black pickup truck shot into the vehicle and drove away.

The woman pulled into the mobile gas station in the 3800 block of Brookshire where she called 911. She was taken to the hospital by MEDIC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to determine the motive of the shooting.

