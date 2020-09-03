Woman sexually assaulted and robbed while walking in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted and robbed a woman while she was walking in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

The reported attack happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 near the 700 block of W. 28th Street.

CMPD said as officers arrived to the scene, they learned a 29-year-old woman had been walking along W. 28th Street when she was approached by a man.

The woman told officers she was chased by this man and shortly after sexually assaulted.

CMPD’s Sexual Assault Unit responded to the area and were able to locate a man identified as Randy Melvin Carr, who matched the description given by the woman.

RIGHT NOW: @CMPD is holding a press conference on a “stranger sexual assault.” The suspect has been located and arrested. I’ll have more on the arrest at 5. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/LUBugHn7ZU — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) September 3, 2020

Following an interview with Carr, he was charged with attempted second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping among other charges, CMPD said.

Sexual Assault Unit detectives are actively investigating this case and ask anyone in the community with further information about this suspect or case to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

