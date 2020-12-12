Woman returns $3K engagement ring because it’s too ‘cheap’

It seems the rules for how much to spend on an engagement ring aren’t dead yet — at least to some.
A woman reportedly returned her engagement ring to her partner because it didn’t cost 10% of his salary.
The ring, which is made of white gold with diamonds and sapphire, cost the man about $3,000. However, he allegedly makes enough that if he followed the 10% rule, which says he should spend one-tenth of his salary on an engagement ring, he should have spent between $10,000 and $15,000.
The man posted about his dilemma on Reddit’s “Am I the A–h—” forum, asking if he had done the wrong thing by spending only $3,000 on the engagement ring for his fiancee.
In the post, he explained that while he does make a sizable salary, this year has been somewhat challenging because he’s been financially supporting his parents, sister and nephew who all had COVID-19. He is also still supporting his sister, who lost her job.
