Family: Mother, 3-year-old son missing after car breaks down on I-85 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A mother and her 3-year-old son have been reported missing after family tells FOX 46 her vehicle broke down on Interstate-85 in Rowan County.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Nenna Leshea Williford, 42, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Williford is described as a black woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Rashanda Robinson, who is a cousin of Williford, her 3-year-old son, Tyson, is also missing. She said Williford left with her son before she disappeared.

Robinson tells FOX 46 that Williford contacted her family and said she had broken down on the side of the road and by the time emergency services got there, she and her son were gone.

Williford was last seen on Interstate-85 northbound in Rowan County after her vehicle became disabled, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8500.